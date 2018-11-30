Services will be at 10:30 a.m. today (Saturday) at First Baptist Church of Ellisville for Mr. John Wesley “Joe” Rounsaville Jr. of Ellisville, who passed from this life on Nov. 29, 2018, at his home.
Rev. Luke Johnson and Rev. Robert Fennel will officiate with burial to follow in the Ellisville City Cemetery.
Mr. Rounsaville retired after 40 years as an electrician with Illinois Central Railroad and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ellisville. He was first ordained as a deacon at Petal-Harvey Baptist Church. He was very proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, where he served on the gunboat LCI (G) 64. He was also a member of the Ellisville Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jessie Grace Hodge Rounsaville; his parents John Wesley and Carra Etta Rounsaville; his siblings Calla Eloise Keeton, Cooper Tims Rounsaville and Wilburn Ferrell “Speck” Rounsaville; and his half-siblings John Delbert Rounsaville, Martha Elizabeth Rounsaville, Mary Jessie Rounsaville, Leavy Olea Rounsaville, William Ellis Rounsaville, Robert Jackson Rounsaville, Amos Jacob Rounsaville, Maggie Adeline Rounsaville and Ethel Arlene Rounsaville.
He leaves behind his loving daughters Wanda C. (Wilbur) Saul of Ellisville and Stephanie R. (Rusty) Roberts of Lucedale; his grandchildren Mederra Grace (Zach) Rigby of Petal and J. Cam Roberts of Ocean Springs; and his great-grandchildren Leyla Renae Rigby and Kenalee Jo Rigby.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle is in charge of arrangements.
