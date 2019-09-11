John Wiendel Duff

John W. Duff, 82, of Laurel passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at his residence in Laurel.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Life Church in Laurel with the funeral service immediately following visitation. Service will be officiated by Pastor David Hagan, pastor of Life Church. Pallbearers will be members of Life Church.
John was born in Smith County on Feb. 2, 1937 and his family later moved to Laurel. John attended Mississippi State University on the Masonite Scholarship, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering in 1958. After graduation, he was commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and later worked for the Mississippi Highway Department. After working for the Highway Department, he moved to Texas and was the project engineer on the Lake Livingston Reservoir Dam.
He returned to Laurel and began his lengthy career with Bush Construction Company in 1966 and rose to the office of senior vice president. He later partnered with the Bushes in forming Pine Belt Ready Mix. During his career, he was an active member in the Mississippi Roadbuilders Association and Mississippi Concrete Industries Association.
John was a devout Mississippi State University supporter where he created an endowed scholarship that enabled many civil engineering students to attend the university. As an avid reader, he also served on the board of directors of the Laurel-Jones County Library. John was a passionate and active member of Life Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents John W. Duff and Wincel Craft Duff Lafar.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Gillentine Duff; son Paul Duff and wife Beth of Madison; stepson Dax Wheeler; and grandson Jason Duff and wife Christina of Madison
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Life Church of Laurel or the Laurel-Jones County Library or a charity of your choosing.
