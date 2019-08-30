John Willard Watkins, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Satellite Beach, Fla., on Aug. 18, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.
He was born Dec. 7, 1937 at his parents’ home in the Rainey Community of Jones County.
John Williams was the son of Mike B. Watkins and Agnes Hinton Watkins. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master of Science in physics and mathematics. He worked as a physician on optical systems for military and space applications. He retired from Harris Corporation after 30 years of service, where he held the position of engineering manager of the Electro-optics Department.
JohnWillard is survived by his wife of 62 years Robbie Calhoun Watkins; two daughters, Kay Hess (Dave) and Jill Miller (Dave); and four granddaughters, Cheney, Meleah, Jennifer and Sarah. He also leaves behind a sister, Nelda Ulmer (Joe).
He was preceded in death by brother Julian and sister Jane.
A memorial service will be at Fairfield Baptist Church in Moselle at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Memorial donations may be made online to the American Brain Foundation or to Fairfield Baptist Church.
