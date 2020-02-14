Mr. Busby passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 in his home at the age of 73.
A native of Laurel, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he attended William Carey University, graduating in 1974 with a four-year degree in Christian Studies. He continued his studies at New Orleans Theological Seminary, graduating in 1976 as an ordained minister. He continued to serve the community as a member of the Salvation Army and decades of active service with Kingston United Methodist Church. He also attended Franklin United Methodist. Bill was a very giving man who loved the Lord and demonstrated that love with the joy he spread to everyone he met. Bill was a man who never met a stranger, always finding the good in everyone, and almost never turned down a fishing trip.
Mr. Busby was preceded in death by his parents Mary Josephine Haun Busby and RV Busby, as well as his sisters Patricia Ann Busby Morrow and Judy Busby.
He is survived by his nephew Robert Morrow and his wife Keryl, with their children Justin, Ryan, and Hayley of Chesapeake, Va.; and his niece Stacia Smith and her husband Eric with their son Tyler of Ponchatoula, La.
Visitation and a celebration of his life will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. and will be officiated by Terry Joe Busby of Brandon.
Pallbearers will be Justin Morrow, Ryan Morrow, John Norris Busby, Paul Ratliff, Joe Prior and Walter “Wally” Huddleston.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith and Rex Jones.
