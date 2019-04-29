John William Carrigan Sr. of Laurel, born Sept. 25, 1929, in Memphis to Mark Joseph and Bertha Tetsloff Carrigan, passed away at age 89 on April 27, 2019, at home.
He graduated from Central High School in Jackson in 1947 and received a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Ole Miss in 1951. Upon graduating, John married his sweetheart Jean Melvin and began his Navy service.
In 1954, Lt. Carrigan returned to civilian life to begin a 28-year career with Sears Roebuck as a manager, moving with his family from Laurel to Tallahassee, Fla., Athens, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., and settling in Metairie, La., while his children grew and finished their education.
In 1981, with his lifelong love Jean Melvin Carrigan, he moved back to Laurel, and together they ran Handy Home Mart, providing hardware, art supplies, advice and friendly conversation.
John served as a councilmember from 1997-2001. He was a longtime Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Laurel, longtime supporter of Kiwanis Club, a weekly library patron and, along with Jean, a daily regular at Laurel Natatorium water aerobics.
John had wanderlust and a deep appreciation for America's natural beauty. Family camping trips to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and state parks were a constant joy for the family growing up. He and Jean traveled extensively throughout North America, taking family with them and making friends along the way. These travels led them to yet another career, John and Jean worked annually in a national park for 15 summers, exploring all the parks had to offer and guiding family, friends and strangers to their beauty.
John was the beloved husband of Jean Melvin Carrigan, who survives him. John also is survived by his sons John (Jo Ann) Carrigan Jr. and Thomas (Faye) Arco; daughters Joyce (Jerry) Williams and Jennifer (Jerry) Morrison; brother Mark (Marietta) Carrigan; grandchildren Thomas Williams, Abigail Polacek, Daniel Williams, Julie Yeadon, Casey Burnham, Jeanie Walford and John Carl Carrigan; and great-grandchildren Luke and Annabelle Polacek and Eli and Erin Burnham.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Carrigan and Robert Carrigan.
The family invites donations in John's name to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 17450 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, LA 70769. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 at First Baptist Church, 607 W. 5th St. in Laurel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.