John "Johnny" William Prine Jr. went home to Jesus at home on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He and Jesus had beaten several afflictions in his body but as the Bible says, "it is appointed for men once to die" (Hebrews 9:27) He fought the good fight.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. at ROC Fellowship Church with the service at 1 p.m. Revs. Walley Helfinstein and Jerry Rowley will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Johnny was a member of ROC Fellowship Church, with Brother Walley Helfinstein as pastor.
He was preceded in death by his father John William Prine Sr.; his mother Estelle (Barry) Prine; and sisters Helen (Prine) Harrison, Patsy (Prine) Pitts, Mary (Prine) Perry and Dole (Prine) Landrum.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Brenda Prine (King); His two daughters, Ashly Wright (Johnny) and Terri Carr (Mike); five grandchildren, J.T. Wright (Hannah), Lara Wright, Jalin Carr, Will Carr and P.J. Carr; sisters Janice Dickerson (Mike) and Emma Livingston (Billy Ray); and a host of special nieces and nephews, church family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Livingston, Jacob Livingston, Wyatt Livingston, Wayne Perry, Todd Freeman and Nick Messersmith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Sanford, Darren Harrison, Billy Wayne Livingston and Rick Smith.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
