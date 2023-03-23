Johnette Chisholm Graves, 87, of the Hebron Community died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She was born on Oct. 9, 1935.
Visitation will be Friday, March 24, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church in Hebron. a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnette Graves was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. She retired in 1997 from Jones County Schools as a secretary in the Transportation Deptartment. She loved cooking and was a great cook. She showed her love for others by cooking. Nothing pleased her more than to have people sitting at her kitchen table and eating what she had cooked. She made sure no one ever went hungry if you were at her house. She had a big heart and was a giving person by nature. She loved spending time with her family, extended family, those who weren’t' family but she treated them like family and her church family. She loved playing the piano and singing church hymns.
Johnette Chisholm Graves was recently preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Andrew Jackson Graves; her oldest son Gary Jackson Graves; and her sister Seleta Chisholm Hendry. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law Bobbie Graves Sweeney; and her parents William Togo “Shine” Chisholm and Mary Flowers Chisholm.
She leaves her son Jerry Wayne Graves (Mary Margaret); her grandchildren William Andrew Graves and Sara Ashlee Graves, who were the lights of her life and whom she loved deeply. She also leaves her sister Jane Craven (Ken) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends who loved her dearly.
The family thanks Heart of Hospice, who were so compassionate and kind, her nurse Cindy and sitter DeKayla. Thank you also to the family and friends who helped us over these last several months and for all the many prayers offered up for Johnette and our family.
Pallbearers will be Bud McLemore, Jonathan Turner, Andy Turner, Robby Hendry, Ken Craven and Mike Turner.
Special music will be performed by Taylor McLemore.
The Eulogy will be given by her grandson William Andrew Graves and the obituary will be read by her granddaughter Sara Ashlee Graves.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.