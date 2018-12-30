Johnnie Burl English Sr., 83, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Taylorsville. He was born Sunday, Oct. 6, 1935 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville and the burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Frankie Clark will officiate.
Mr. English was preceded in death by his parents Rabon English and Mollie English; brother Jeff English; and sister Murl Weiss.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years Geraldine Thompson English; son Johnny Burl English Jr. (Bonnie); daughters Joan Parker (Joe) and Jackie Jernigan (Wayne); grandchildren Chris Parker (Brandi), Kenneth Parker, Krystal Milligan (Brian), Mollie English, Charles Jernigan (Kara), Aaron Jernigan and Miranda Jernigan; great-grandchildren Lexi Parker, Brandon Parker, Aubrey Millgan, Zack Milligan, Blakelee Milligan, Brayden Jernigan, Lake Jernigan, Gabby Jernigan and Ana Clark; sisters Barbara Welborn and Evelyn Watts.
Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Kenneth Parker, Brian Milligan, Brandon Parker, Charles Jernigan and Aaron Jernigan.Honorary pallbearers will be his Fellowship Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
