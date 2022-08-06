Johnnie Frank Mauldin, better known to his friends as “JF”, 81, of Laurel passed away on August 4, 2022 at his home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Johnnie Frank was born on January 20, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Jones County. He was a graduate of Calhoun High School, Class of 1959. He attended Jones County Junior College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Johnnie Frank was self-employed for many years and eventually retired from Howard Industries where he worked as a foreman in the coil winding department. Johnnie Frank was an avid hunter and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest joys came from being in the deer woods and taking care of his family.
Johnnie Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Debs and Jewel Mauldin; brother, Keith Mauldin; and mother-in-law, Ruby Swenchak.
Johnnie Frank is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Mauldin; son, John Wesley (Shannon); granddaughters, Kurstyn (Andrew) Friel, Elizabeth Mauldin, Isabella Mauldin, Reese Mauldin, Ryleigh Friel and Ryker Friel; great grandsons, Drake and Joseph Tutt; daughter, Sabrina Scott (Kirby) Mauldin; granddaughters, Haden (Seth) Walters and Adison Mauldin; brothers-in-law, Lonnie (Joyce) Mills and Wayne (Carolyn) Mills; nephews, Brian and Jeremy Mauldin.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.