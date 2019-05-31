Johnnie Jasper Wood

Johnnie "Boley"Jasper Wood, 77, of Stringer died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence in Stringer. He was born Thursday, Aug. 7, 1941 in Jasper County.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother David Williams and Brother Jonathan Phillips will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
"Pops" was a very hard-working man. He was definitely one of a kind. He enjoyed deer and coon hunting, fishing, cooking and working in his garden. But most of all, Pops loved to talk to anyone and everyone. He enjoyed cooking his famous deer stew for his family and friends. He fought hard to win the race against cancer, but time ran out. Pops always had a saying, “Boys it's time to call the dogs and go to the house." On May 30, 2019 Jesus called Pops home to heaven. He will be missed every day.
He was preceded in death by His father John Wood; mother Colonie Wood; son Rickey Joe Wood; brothers Roscoe Wood, J.W. Wood, Oliver J. Wood, J.C. Wood and William T. Wood; and sister Lucille Abbey.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Merle Wood of Stringer; daughter Robbie Fuller of Stringer; son David Wood of Stringer; granddaughter Sommer Fuller of Stringer; grand-fur baby Sophie Fuller of Stringer; brother Talmage Wood (Margaret) of Stringer; and Sister Dell Marie Williams (Billy Ray) of Stringer.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Busby, George Hatten, Jim Yawn, Ryan Yawn, Petey Kelly and Mike Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Larry Shelby, Douglas Myrick, Dale Graham, Charles Ellis, Roy Myrick and Ronnie Ishee.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
