Johnnie L. Smith, 86, of Laurel passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1935 in 4-mile, Mississippi.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his wife Willie Mae Tucker Smith; parents Claudie Ira and Kathryn Rebecca Davis Smith; son James Russell Harper; and brother James Smith.
Survivors include his daughter Paula Holbrook (David); son Larry Harper; grandchildren Summer Holbrook, David Keith Holbrook Jr., Danielle Godfrey Moore, Jessica Holloway, Tamra Harper, Lacy Harper, Brian Harper and Chancey Harper; countless great-grandchildren; siblings Eddie Paul Smith (Pat), David Smith (Linda), Linda Smith (Billy Mac), Mary Houston, Martha Williams, Gary Smith and Patricia Avantes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
