Johnnie Merle Harrelson, 87, passed onto her heavenly home on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at South Central Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Laurel on Dec. 30, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Morris Denver Harrelson; her father Hubert Roney; her mother Dolly Maxey Roney Mapp; her brothers and sisters; and son-in-law James Ricky Carter.
She is survived by her daughters Marilynn Carter and Donna Stafford (Frank); grandchildren Ryan Carter (Amanda), Ty Stafford (Emily), Casey Graves (Justin) and Haley Stafford; great-grandchildren Jay Baylis, Addaleigh Graves, Rylee Carter, Denver Baylis and Ian Stafford; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was lovingly known to most as "Nannie" and loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling to different places with her family, friends and the Glory Hill Grands at Salem Heights. She was a faithful member at Salem Heights Baptist Church. She was a nurse for more than 30 years and truly loved helping and taking care of others. Her favorite hobby was cooking for her family and friends.
Services will be at Salem Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 23. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will follow at 3. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brent Benson and Rev. Bob Kendrick will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.