Johnny Brewer Stockman Sr., 67, of Moselle, Mississippi, passed away due to pneumonia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital with his family by his side.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery in Ellisville, Mississippi. Bro. Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797
Johnny was born January 12, 1955, in Laurel, Mississippi, to E.B. and Sue Stockman. A lifelong resident of Jones County, he retired as a safety superintendent with TNT Crane. Mr. Johnny was a social butterfly, and he enjoyed his river family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Stockman; father, E.B. Stockman; mother, Mary Sue Sumrall Stockman; sister, Diane Dickerson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Teresa Kay Hood Stockman; son, John Stockman, Jr.; daughter, Kristy Stockman Scarbrough (Mickey); grandchildren, Shelby Stockman and Samantha Scarbrough; sisters, Sherry Perret (Joe), Louise Hood, Judy Pruitt, and Marsha Buckhaults (Harold); nephews, Jimmy Earl Robinson, James Robinson, Don Grant, Dennis Grant, Scott Dickerson and Wesley Buckhaults; nieces, Lucretia Rivers, Tony Rodriguez, Derinda Grant, Kimberly Dickerson, and Susan Ducksworth.
Pallbearers will be Don Grant, Dennis Grant, Dustin Grant, Wesley Buckhaults, Derrick Mott, and Chase Grant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Strickland, Mickey Scarbrough, and Jimmy Karns.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
