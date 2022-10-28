Johnny C. Stacklin passed away unexpectedly at his home in Biloxi, MS at the age of 66 years old, leaving his family and friends heart broken.
He was a mechanic in Memphis, TN, worked for Texico Offshore and Ingal’s Shipbuilding as a pipefitter and lastly for Gulfport Industrial Supply.
Johnny is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Stacklin and leaves behind his mother, Mary Joyce Graham Stacklin; his brother, Bruce E. Stacklin; and his sister Abbey Gayle Doyle; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, October 31, from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. procession from The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Beauvoir Road in Biloxi to the County Line Baptist Church in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in the Welch Graham Cemetery.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Beauvoir Road in Biloxi served the family.
Memories, condolences and photos can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
