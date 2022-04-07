Johnny DeWayne Yates was born in Laurel. He enjoyed spending time with family, anything outside, wrestling and working.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Huey and Dessie Yates, and Carrie Rayner.
He is survived by his children Josh (Madison) Yates of Laurel, Justin (Jessie) Yates of Petal, and Hannah Yates and Brayden Hill, both of Alabama; six grandchildren, Joshua, Malie, Brycelyn, Jaksyn, Kden and Winter Yates; parents John Yates and Cathy Breazeale, both of Laurel; sisters Paula Landrum, Pam (Tony) Braddock, Rachel (Stony) Whigham and Tasha (James) Chancellor; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry Landrum, Bubba Landrum, Mikel Landrum, Tony Braddock, Brett Donald, Roger Rozeck and alternate Sean Watts.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery in Bay Springs. Brother Eddy Bryant will officiate.
To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.