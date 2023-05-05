Johnny Eligah Johnson of Laurel passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Born Feb. 23, 1935, to Arthur Eligah “Lige” and Emma Simpson Johnson, Johnny was a lifelong member of the Shady Grove Community. His integrity, kindness and generosity inspire everyone who knew him. He was a founder and co-owner of Reliable Supply and served as supervisor of Beat 1 for the Jones County Board of Supervisors from 1996-2003.
Affectionately known as “J.E,” “Uncle Johnny” and “Popsicle,” this incredible man left everything better than he found it. He served his church, Trinity Baptist, with his whole heart as an active member and deacon. He adored his wife Peggy for 67 years, lovingly caring for her through her 19-year battle with cancer and its effects. His incredible work ethic kept him working from the age of 16 to 84, most of that work spent in humble service to his nation through military service, to his community as a public servant and to his family and friends through giving without reservation, yet never boasting of his acts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years Peggy Ann Jones Johnson; three sisters, Willie Holifield, Ellen Moss and Geneva Flynn; and three brothers, Hiram Johnson, Ray Johnson and Cecil Johnson.
He is survived by his son Tony Johnson (Nikki); his sisters-in-law Sandra Baucom (Jay) and Patsy Stringer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Johnny E. Johnson will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Trinity Baptist Church in the Shady Grove Community. A Celebration of Life service will be at the church on Tuesday at 3 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JCJC Foundation Inc. (900 South Court St., Ellisville, MS 39437) to fund a scholarship honoring his legacy, the Johnny E. Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
