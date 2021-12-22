Johnny Lavern Tucker, 72, of Ellisville went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg surrounded by his family. He was born Thursday, Dec. 1, 1949, in Laurel.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with a short visitation at 10 a.m. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate. Burial service will follow at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church.
Mr. Tucker was a faithful member of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church. He was a loving husband to his wife Rhonda Tucker for 49 beautiful years. He was a devoted and loving father and Papa to his children and grandchildren. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing golf, shooting sports and roaming around with his dogs. His smile and quick wit will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Johnnie Tucker; sister Sherry-Ann Tucker; and son Don Murphy Jr.
He was survived by his wife Rhonda Tucker; children Justin Tucker and Dawn (Chris) Walters; grandchildren Elizabeth (Zach) Freeman, Emily Hamil, Dalyn (Daegan) Reynolds, Donnie Murphy III, Kinzie Walters and Calvin Walters; great-grandsons Oliver May and Clark Freeman; brothers Preston (Janice) Tucker and Don (Rachel) Tucker; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jace Tucker, Tennon Tucker, Scott Breazeale, Mike Boyles, Donnie Murphy III and Calvin Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Garrick, Tony Breazeale, Ferry Breazeale and Billy Langley.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
