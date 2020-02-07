Johnny R. Johnson, 77, of Hattiesburg died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Monday, May 4, 1942, in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church and burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Kenny Walters will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Johnny was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. Whatever he did, he did with passion. He took up photography and ended up teaching. He was an avid coin collector and grower of flowers. His specialties were day lilies and roses. He gave his two kids the best childhood ever. He loved the Sun and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lynda Pierce Johnson; parents William and Hattie Johnson; daughter Marla Johnson; brother Rev, Billy Johnson; sister Laura Jean Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of eight years Judith Johnson; son Rich Johnson (Sabrina); daughter Lynette Wimberly (Cook); stepchildren Jennifer Morris (Jeffrey), Ricky Shows (Michelle) and Ryan Shows; grandchildren Ashleigh Johnson, Savannah Wimberly, Jake Wimberly, Ayden Morris, Blake Shows and Channing Shows; brother Donald Johnson (Rheba); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey Johnson, Jeffrey Morris, Jake Wimberly, Joe Ford, Eddie Anderson, Gary West Jr., Ricky Shows and Jose Vasquez
