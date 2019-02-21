Johnny Raymond Cook, 79, of Heidelberg died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Quitman. He was born Sunday, Sept. 24, 1939 in Vossburg.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church and the Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Stanley Downs will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by wife Mamie Cook; father James Allen Cook; mother Helen Cook; and sister Faye Mills.
Survivors include sons Johnny Cook (Sabrina), James Tracy Cook (Sharie) and Stacy Cook (Christi); daughters Teresa Pitts and Cathy Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother Richard Cook.
Pallbearers will be Bo Cook, Steven Mills, Dusty Cook, Dakota Cook, Jeremy Oliver and Billy Ray Pitts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sabastian Schaeffer and Eric Haney.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
