Jon A. Swartzfager, 81, died Friday, July 8, 2022, peacefully while surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Laurel. Visitation will be there starting at 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Swartzfager is survived by his beloved wife Helen Peeples Swartzfager; his sons Jon “Jody” A. Swartzfager Jr., of Boyle and Glenn Sturdivant Swartzfager of Brandon; his daughter Janet Leigh Swartzfager of Washington, D.C.; and his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurel First United Methodist Church, 420 North 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.