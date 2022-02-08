Jon Alan Traylor died on Feb. 6, 2022 at South Central Medical Center in Laurel. He was 64.
Jon was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Washington, D.C., the son of Myrtis and Marthell Traylor. He graduated from James Wood High School in Frederick County, Va., in 1974, and spent his career working in automotive dealerships, specializing in parts and inventory. He was a lifelong Democrat and passionate advocate for animal rights.
He was preceded in death by his brother Marthell Traylor Jr.; his parents; and his son Troy Traylor.
He is survived by two daughters, Stelleda Friend of Winchester, Va. and Susanna White of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Oliver and Annabelle Friend of Winchester, and Ryan and Savannah White of Capon Bridge; and two sisters, Marsha Traylor of Orlando, Fla., and Karen Traylor Hilliard of San Ramon, Calif.
Arrangements are with Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
