Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at West Salem Baptist Church for Mr. Jonathan Elmore of Richton. Brother Frank Rice, Brother Monty Bounds and Brother Perry Robbins will officiate with burial to follow in the West Salem cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Smith, Eli Edwards, Kollyn Kitchens, Derek Conway, Ethan Burch, Dustin Wyant and Tyler Hopkins, with Scotty Elmore as alternate.
Mr. Jonathan Keith Elmore passed from this life on April 1, 2022 at the age of 30. He is survived by his loving wife of six years Alyssa Elmore of Richton; children Casen Jack and Avery James “A.J.” Elmore; mother Kay G. Elmore of Richton; sisters Heather (Matthew) Smith of Richton and Holly (Eli) Edwards of Richton; two nieces, Madi Beth and Mollie Grace Smith; nephew Colton Smith; grandmother Frances Gable of Ellisville; father-in-law and mother-in-law Lane and Amy Boutwell of Purvis; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his father Mr. Keith Ashley Elmore; his paternal grandparents Ottice N. “Jack” and Thelma Lois Elmore; and maternal grandfather John A. Gable.
Jonathan was a fifth-generation member of the West Salem Baptist Church.
Jonathan was born on Aug. 30, 1991, to Keith and Kay Elmore of Richton. He was the vice president/manager of Elmore Machine Shop. Prior to his role at Elmore Machine Shop, Jonathan spent approximately 10 years in the oilfield.
While Jonathan enjoyed anything outdoors, he was an avid duck hunter. He loved being on the boat, fishing with his kids, and spending time with his family and friends. He was highly favorable and never met a stranger. Out of all of his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his wife and children.
Visitation will be Monday, April 4, from 5-10 p.m. at West Salem Baptist Church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Richton is in charge of services.
