Jonathan ‘JonJon’ Mercer
June 13, 2008- Feb. 26, 2022
Jonathan Mercer of Laurel passed away at the age of 13 on Feb. 26, 2022 surrounded by family.
Jonathan lost his brave and long battle with cancer, but not without leaving his mark on this world. Jonathan touched so many people’s lives in his short life. He loved his Hot Wheels and playing with his sisters.
Jonathan is survived by his parents J.T Mercer andBrittany Harrison (William Harrison); three sisters, Brianna, Sydney and Emma Mercer; grandparents Pam Braddock (Tony), Doug Mercer, Linda Pyles (Dale) and Mike Ratcliff (Shelley); and a host of aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Hazel and Cil Ratcliff, Tom and Virginia Mercer, and Paul and Ruth Byrd.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Monday, February 28th. Funeral services will also be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1st. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Waynesboro. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Braddock, Tim Ratcliff, Nathan Nicholson, Enrique Serrano, David Holifield and James “Peaches” Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Landrum Sr. and Larry Landrum, Jr.
