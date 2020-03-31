A graveside service was Monday, March 30, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Ovett for Mr. Jonathan West Malone, 38, of Ovett who passed from this life March 27, 2020 at his residence. Brother Kenny Morris officiated the service with Russ Williams, Tony Sessions, Noah Thornton, Freddie Malone, Jerry Malone and Stephen Malone as pallbearers.
Mr. Malone was an Army veteran having served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.P. and Mellie West and grandparents Henry and Arlene Malone; and nephew John-Peyton Thornton.
He is survived by his daughter Emma Malone of Ovett; mother Janice West Upshaw; dad Eddie Malone; sister Kim (Tony) Sessions of Forest; niece Laken Thornton of Forest; and nephew Noah Thornton of Forest.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton was in charge of arrangements.
