Jonell Rogers English, 84, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, September 14, 1937, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home, 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Our Home Universalist Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Dallas Hickey will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797
Mrs. English enjoyed gardening and tending to her poultry farm. She was the heart and soul of family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John William "J.W." English; parents, Leman N. Rogers and Martha Virginia Perry Rogers; brothers, Mike Rogers, Randy Rogers and Keith Rogers; and a sister, June Rogers Atkinson.
Survivors include her children, John Craig English (Brenda), Jamie Glenn English (Wanda), Fonda Nell Payne (Grady), and Kimberly Michele Parks (Lee); two brothers, Gary Rogers (Linda), Wayne Rogers; three sisters, Margaret Sims, Linda Montgomery, and Jan Crocker (Ronnie); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Scott Dearman, Chris English, Brandon Payne, Zachary English, Khai Parks, Sean Dearman, Dalton English, and Justin Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Piner and Darrell Piner.
The family would like to extend a message of gratitude to Mrs. Carmen Bailey for being an exceptional friend to Mrs. English during their time together in the nursing home.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
