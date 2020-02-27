Jordan Downs, 85, of Ellisville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, from 1-3 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with graveside services at Tula Rosa Cemetery with burial to follow. Tom Cumberland, PGM, Jason Jefcoat, GM, and Bobby Ainsworth, PGM, will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jordan was born in Jones County on Dec. 3, 1934. He attended Ellisville High School and entered the U.S. Army after graduation. After military service, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Engineering in 1959.
He began his career as a civil engineer working for the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Hattiesburg. He later worked for Nichols Construction in Shreveport, La., and for L&A Construction in Mississippi and Miami. He formed his own company while in Miami and began his 50-plus-year career as a bridge builder. His company built many projects for FDOT around the state of Florida, including work on the Buchmann bridge over the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, the Florida Turnpike, and multiple bridges across Alligator Alley in Broward and Collier counties. In 2019 he was recognized by the Florida Transportation Builder’s Association for his lifetime of service in the transportation industry.
Jordan retired from heavy construction in 1994 and returned to Mississippi. In retirement, he devoted himself to service in the various bodies of Masonry in Mississippi, primarily through Ellisville Lodge No. 161, where he was a 50-year member. He was also a 33rd Degree member of the Scottish Rite. Among his many positions of leadership and service to the fraternity, he has served as District Deputy Grand Lecturer of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi, Potentate of Hamasa Shrine, Grand Illustrious Master of the Grand Council of Mississippi (York Rite), and governor of the York Rite College of North America.
Jordan was preceded in death by his parents Willie A. and Zadie Downs; daughter Julie Downs; sisters Opal Herold, Margaret Rayner and Aletha Chappell; and brother Willie Downs Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Fronia Gail Downs; son Buck J. Downs; daughter Cherie Hodge (Bill).
Pallbearers will be Ashley Lewis, Chris Nettles, Paul Thompson, Grover Vinie, Kim Banks and Ed Garrard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Gardner and Raymon Busby.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children Transportation Fund (Shreveport), the Cryptic Masons Medical Research Foundation (Brownsburg, Ind.), or Knights Templar Eye Foundation (Flower Mound, Texas).s
