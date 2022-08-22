Joseph Dalton Lovett, 93, of Laurel passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Brother Joe Lovett has been a member of Greater Laurel UPC for some 23 years. Brother Lovett and my mother had lost their companions, and after a few months of dating, I was privileged to marry them.
Brother Lovett was a pastor’s blessing! He very rarely missed a church service, outreach or church workday. Brother Lovett was the pastor’s friend and a constant encourager.
He became a church trustee about 18 years ago and was 100 percent faithful in financially supporting his church. His monthly tithing and offerings were given without fail.
Brother Lovett sang every Sunday morning in the first portion of our praise and worship service. He sang vintage Southern gospel songs and we loved to see and listen to him sing!
Our family loved our stepfather very deeply. Our church family has the greatest of love and respect for our Brother Lovett. He can never be replaced — only fondly remembered with love and admiration.
As his pastor, I declare that I have never known a finer man that Brother Joseph Dalton Lovett!
Mr. Lovett is survived by six children, son J.R. Lovett; stepsons Donald Moore (Amy), James Moore (Kay), Anthony Moore (Melissa) and Jonothan Moore (Alicia); stepdaughter Derethia Zeigler (Michael); and sister Bonnie Williams Keith. Mr. Lovett is also survived by step-grandchildren Tony West, Aaron West, Jamie Moore, Michael Moore, Marcus Moore, Mason Moore, Britain Moore, Luke Moore, Alana De Leon, Alyssa Gomez, Hannah Moore, Medley Zeigler Bokun (Kevin), Leighton Zeigler and Abby-Grace Zeigler.
Mr. Lovett was preceded in death by his wives Bobbie Gardner Lovett and Janis Moore Lovett; his daughter Shirley Darlene Lovett; brothers R.B. Lovett, Hannon Lovett and Jimmy Lovett; sisters Jessie Beech and Esther Deas; stepson Charles West; stepdaughter Regina West Harrell; and step-granddaughter Donya Waites.
Pallbearers will be Tony West, Aaron West, Olen Whatley, Jason Beech, Curtis Heck and Michael Moore.
Visitation for Mr. Lovett will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 22, from 6-8 p.m.
Services will be at Greater Laurel United Pentecostal Church in Laurel on Tuesday with a brief visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Donald Moore, Michael Zeigler and Jonothan Moore will officiate.
