Joseph David Sumrall, born in Miles City, Mont., on Nov. 28, 1982, passed away on Aug.19, 2019, at the age of 37.
J. D. was a salesman for Q C Supply.
He was preceded in death by his father James David Sumrall.
He leaves behind his loving wife Rachel Harvey Sumrall; son Joseph Landon Sumrall; daughter Addyson Claire Sumrall; mother Julie Brush Sumrall Bounds; and brother Andrew Sumrall (Shannon), all of Heidelberg.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be Friday at Oakland Grove Baptist Church with visitation at the church at 9 a.m. and the service following at 10. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Cory Vermillion and Rev. Dennis Campbell will officiate.
