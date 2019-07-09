Joseph Edward Rowell, 56, of Laurel passed away on July 7, 2019 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS.
Mr. Rowell worked for University Commons in maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents James David Rowell and Betty Louise Myers Rowell.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Rowell of Laurel; two sons, Adam Rowell of Moselle and Justin Rowell of Soso; two brothers, Paul Rowell of Ellisville and Tommy Rowell of Cottontown, Tenn.; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Rev. Brent Benson will officiate.
