Joseph Edward Watson was born Dec. 25, 1938, and died Aug. 1, 2022.
Mr. Watson was predeceased by his parents Thomas L. Watson and Gladys Montgomery Watson of Laurel; his wife Yvonne Busby Watson; son Thomas Edward Watson; three brothers, Charles T. Watson, Robert N. Watson and Pat L. Watson; and nephew Michael Walters.
He is survived by daughter Marilyn Gaye Klaus (John); sister Betty W. Henderson; three grandsons, Thomas P. Watson (Karen), Zackary Klaus (Samantha) and Tyler Klaus (Madison); step-granddaughter Leslie Klaus; three great-granddaughters, Paisley Klaus, Macie Klaus and Riley Klaus; three nieces, Judy H. Roberts, Candace W. Morrison and Jennifer W. Stroud; and nephew Charles T. Watson Jr.
He was a lifelong educator with the Laurel City Schools, an outstanding multi-sport athlete and a referee for high school sports for many years. He was a member of the Gideons and minister of music at Plainway Baptist Church for many years. He was also a member and deacon of West Laurel Baptist Church. After his retirement with the Laurel City Schools, he was headmaster of Laurel Christian Schools for about nine years. He was an avid golfer and was lifelong friends with Dot and Jim Parrish.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 4, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the service following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Steve Jackson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Greg Parrish, Charlie Bryant, Robby Laypath, Kevin Shaw, Matt Hanna and Hank Shaw.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
