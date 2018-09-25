Joseph Francis Gatlin Jr., born Feb. 16, 1936, passed away on Sept. 24, 2018 at the age of 82.
Services will be at at 10 a.m. Thursday at Memory Chapel with interment following at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Powell will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel.
Mr. Gatlin was retired from Howard Industries, where he worked as a supervisor. He was an active member of West Laurel Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Gatlin Sr. and Leona Thompson Gatlin; two sisters, Erma Nell West and Ethel Merle Doss; and one brother, Laverne Gatlin.
Survivors are his daughter Jodi Husband (Eldridge); brother Irvin Gatlin; grandchildren Destiny, Lindsey, Hannah, Zachary, Allison, Bralyn, McKenna and Kyleigh; and special friend Kenny Husband.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Windham, Josh Sims, Adam Russell, Zachary Cochran, Seth Drennan, Eric Womack, and Mark Womack.
