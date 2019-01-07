Joseph M. Yarbrough, 91, of Soso died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at Guardian Angels in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1927 in Smith County.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery and the burial to follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Justin Rhodes will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Yarbrough was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Emma Jean Hinton Yarbrough; father Joseph Yarbrough; mother Malbry Yarbrough; brother Edward Hardy Yarbrough; two sisters, Flora Mae Yarbrough Wigington and Emma Lee Yarbrough Jordan; and two nieces, Ann Wigington Scrabrough and Rhonda Wigington Grant.
Survivors include his two sons, Larry Yarbrough (Marsha) and Earl Yarbrough (Jo) of Soso; two grandsons, Michael Yarbrough (Hayley) of Soso and David Yarbrough (Ginger) Laurel; great-granddaughters Audrey Alyse Yarbrough of Laurel and Olivia Kate Yarbrough of Soso; one great-grandson, Dax Harrison Yarbrough of Soso; one stepgreat-grandson, Elijah Walters; sister-in-law, Sylvia Yarbrough Breland; three nieces, Kathy Wigington Jones of Jackson, Pam Wigington Everett (Johnny) of Ellisville and Debbie Yarbrough Nielsen (Ralph) of Laurel; nephew Bobby Jordan (Miche) of Soso; and a special little friend Totry Awabdy.
Pallbearers will be Larry Yarbrough, Earl Yarbrough, Michael Yarbrough, David Yarbrough, Ricky Hull and James Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Audrey Yarbrough, Olivia Yarbrough, Dax Yarbrough and Elijah Walters.
