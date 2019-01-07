Joseph N. Loper, 82, of Biloxi, previously of Perkinston, died Jan. 4, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born Sept. 18, 1936, in Jones County, where he graduated from Myrick High School. After graduating, he then volunteered for the Army, where he served in Korea for two years.
Joseph worked at Masonite for several years, then moved to the Mississippi Coast, where he worked in construction. Following retirement, he enjoyed a part-time job at Walmart for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Zula; parents Milton and Ruth Loper; and his son Nelson Loper.
Survivors include his grandsons Zack Loper, Trenton Loper and Tommy Loper of Saucier; brother Larry Loper of Biloxi; and sisters Louise Crocker (Hal) of Ellisville and Sandra Loper of Hattiesburg.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.