Joseph Preston Cooley Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at Lynnwood Senior Care in Laurel on Sept. 7, 2021.
Preston was born Oct. 19, 1929 to the late Fred W. and Martha E. Smith Cooley in Chattanooga, Tenn., and then moved to Sandersville in 1931. He graduated from Sandersville High School in 1947. He then attended Jones County Junior College, where he was a member of the state championship football team with his brothers Sim and Fred, who had returned from World War II, and was also proud of the fact that all three brothers graduated from Jones at the same time.
Preston was a veteran of the Korean War after being drafted in 1951. He was assigned to the 307 Military Police Battalion and attended training in fingerprint techniques in Tokyo, Japan, and then served in Pusan, Korea, in POW camps on the mainland and offshore islands of Korea.
He began his career with Transcontinental (Transco) Gas and Pipeline Corporation at Station 80, Sandersville in 1955. He retired in 1988 after 33 years.
Preston was a faithful member of Sandersville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school director for many years. After retirement from Transco, he was a volunteer for the Christian Food Mission, delivering meals to shut-ins. Preston loved to garden and watch his brother Sim coach his Jones Bobcats in the fall.
Preceding him in death were his brothers Sim and John Cooley; and sister Bess Cooley Buchanan.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Maxine Norton Cooley; three sons, Joseph “Joey” P. Cooley Jr. (Angie), Paul Cooley and Darryl Cooley. Also surviving him are his eight grandchildren, Kate, Joseph P. III “Chip," Jess, Peyton, Connor, Caiden, Parker Rae and Mary Mac Cooley. He is also survived by his brother Fred W. Cooley (Margaret) and brother-in-law Charles E. Buchanan.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Buchanan, Chip, Jess, Peyton, Connor, Simmy and David Cooley. Honorary pallbearer will be Fred Cooley.
The family thanks Darlene Hill, his devoted caregiver, for her love, support and compassion with his care. The family also thanks Dr. Jack Evans, Nila Conn RN and her staff at Lynnwood Senior Care for their compassionate care.
Services will be at Sandersville Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sandersville Cemetery. Revs. Wesley Page and Bud Swindall will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
