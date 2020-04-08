Joseph Stanley Strickland (June 3, 1948-April 6, 2020) passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Emma Dee; his parents Ira and Nellie Strickland of Ovett; brothers James Thomas Strickland of Winder, Ga., and Samuel Douglas Strickland of Ellisville.
Joseph was a hard-working young man who worked as a farmer, carpenter and musician. He attended Ellisville High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1972. After diligently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, he returned to Ellisville and later moved to Collins.
Joseph was a talented musician and singer. He played beautifully, the piano and guitar, and sang in a baritone voice that could “rock the room!” He was known by many as a “gentle giant.”
Joseph’s surviving siblings are Catherine Brady (Arthur) of Ellisville, Jeanette Roney (Thomas) of Petersburg, Va., Louise Pitts (Donald William) of Ovett, Mary Howard (Roy) of Collins, Carolyn Silver (Robert) of Reno, Nev., Richard Strickland (Robin) of Taylorsville, Betty Cook (Donald) of Foley, Ala. and Ila Jean Wolfe (David) of Winder, Ga.
There will be a family gathering in memoriam after the quarantine is lifted.
