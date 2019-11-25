Joseph Wayne Hunt

Joseph Wayne “Joe” Hunt, 72, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Leakesville Rehabilitation in Leakesville. He was born on Tuesday, May 6, 1947.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Burial will be in Springs Hill Cemetery. Pastor Darryl Williams and Pastor Robert Loper will officiate.
Joe enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and writing music. He shared his love for music with his family and friends at Leakesville Rehabilitation.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. D. and Stella M. Hunt; brothers Maurice Hunt and John D. “Sonny” Hunt; and sister Edna Janice “Sandy” Rayner.
Survivors include his sisters Jane Blackledge (Al) of Elk City, Okla., Sybil Havard (Elvis) of Lucedale and Jeri Doggett (Sidney) of Robertsdale, Ala.; brothers Danny Hunt (Thresa) of Atlanta and Bobby Hunt (Mary) Aulander, N.C.; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend Tanya Thornton Hunt, who stood by his side during his illness.
Pallbearers will be Landon Pitts, Zack Shepherd, Guy Thornton, Steve Key, Carlos Smith and Cody Kelley. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Blackledge and Elvis Havard.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the wonderful caregivers at Leakesville Rehabilitation and Compassus Hospice Care.
