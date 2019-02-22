Josh Timothy Pinkard, 37, of Aurora, Ill., walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Feb. 15, 2019. Josh served the Lord faithfully with his wife and children. He was an unbelievable man — a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Friends may visit with the family at 4 p.m. Saturday at Loft 212 (212 4th St. SW, Cullman, Ala. Josh will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Loft 212, with Zach Howard, Tim Pinkard and David D. Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Redan Baptist Church in Holly Pond, ALA.
Josh was always considered an exceptional leader in school and on the job. He graduated from Holly Pond High School, Holly Pond, Ala., in 2000. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University in 2005 and a Master of Science degree in Operations Management from University of Arkansas in 2018. After receiving his B.S. degree, Josh worked at Heatcraft in Grenada. He then began working at Mueller Water Products, Albertville, Ala., in 2006. In 2018, Josh accepted the position as Plant Manager at the Henry Pratt facility in Aurora.
Josh had an infectious laugh that brightened any room. There was no person he met whose life he didn’t touch. His family and friends mourn the loss of their beautiful Josh, but they do not mourn without hope. They have the promise of reuniting with him in heaven one day.
Josh was welcomed into the Lord’s presence by his sister Kateah Pinkard; and by his grandparents, G.W. and Opal Pinkard, and L.D. and Wynell Chambers.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years,Terra (Taylor) Pinkard; 10-year-old daughter Emilee, 7-year-old son Ian and 3-year-old son Sawyer; parents Tim and Bobbie Pinkard; twin sister Gidget (Chad) Wright; in-laws Billy Ray and Sharon Taylor; brothers-in-law Ronald Taylor and Billy (Kayla) Taylor; sister-in-law Felicia (Bobby) James; nieces and nephews Crimson, Lincoln and Tatum Wright, Savanna and Liam Taylor, and Rob, Allie and Bailey James.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Howard, Larry Cothren, Justin King, Josh Amos, Ryan Wilson, Billy Taylor, Chad Wright, Crimson Wright, and Lincoln Wright (Honorary).
The “State” family has requested that you bring your cowbell to the funeral to ring in honor of Josh at the conclusion of the service.
Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pinkard family.
