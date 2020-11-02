Joyce Ann Waltman, born Sept. 16, 1955, passed away from this life into internal peace on Aug. 9, 2020 on a beautiful and glorious Sunday morning at the age of 64 years, 11 months.
Joyce was employed with Bumpers hamburgers for many years as a manager. She was loved dearly by her family and friends. She is already missed by her family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Buddy and Verne Waltman; brothers Terry and Bill Waltman; sister Bobbye Carolyn Kizzar; and son Jason Waltman.
Surviving family include brother Larry Steven Waltman (Evelyn); sister-in-law Natalie Waltman of Worth County, Ga.; grandson Blake Waltman and granddaughter Kaylee Waltman of Laurel; brother-in-law Jerry Kizzar; sister Lesa Waltman; stepmother Bobbie Waltman; stepbrothers Gary Don (Gala) of Richmond, Va. and Terry (Debbie) Kizzar of Alpharetta, Ga.; and stepsister Sherrie Williams (Brad) of Foxworth.
Graveside services were Aug. 13 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
