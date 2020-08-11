Joyce Ann Waltman passed away at her home in Laurel on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the age of 64.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents John Milton Waltman and Emma Verna Rushing Waltman; her brothers Terry and Bill Waltman; sister Bobbye Kizzar; and her son Jason Waltman.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She enjoyed spending time with her family and honoring her son’s memory by hosting and participating in many fundraisers for the Waltman House of Hope. Joyce was a hard worker, she had a heart to love and serve whomever was placed in her path. “And now abide faith, hope, and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13
She is survived by her stepmother Bobbie Waltman; oldest brother Larry (Evelyn) Waltman; youngest sister Lesa Waltman; brother-in-law Jerry Kizzar; sister-in-law Natalie Waltman; two grandchildren, Jason Blake Waltman and Kaylee Marie Waltman; along with several loving nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brent Benson will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
