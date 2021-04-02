On Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, Joyce B. McMullan, 94, of Sylvarena died of congestive heart failure at home, surrounded by family members. She will be buried at the McMullan Farm in the family cemetery with a graveside service on Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the services.
Although a native of Corry, Pa., Joyce eventually would end up in Washington, D.C., where she would meet her future husband Ray McMullan of Sylvarena. Ray had settled in the area to work for the federal government after serving in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Theatre of World War II.
As a result of the shortage of nurses during the war, Joyce decided to attend nursing school in Oil City, Pa., graduating at the age of 19 as a member of the first Nurses Cadet Corps, a recruitment organization established by Congress under the Bolton Act of 1943 and authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Her first assignment was Washington. Ray and Joyce met on a blind date and, after a six-month courtship, were married in 1947, raising their family in Maryland until his retirement in 1972. The family then moved to Mississippi, investing their savings in the ancestral McMullan family farm in Sylvarena, where the family remains to this day.
Joyce taught EMTs and LPNs at Jones County Junior College, retiring after 11 years of service. In 1993, she was inducted into Lamplighters, an organization celebrating excellence in teaching. Also in 1993, she completed a degree in Vocational Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Throughout her tenure at JCJC, she served as both state and national judge for Hospital Occupations Students of America (HOSA).
Joyce loved her country, her family, her friends and her students. Throughout her life, she faithfully pursued a greater understanding of the scriptures, participating in Biblical research and consistently applying what she learned.
Joyce is survived by her five children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, who will treasure her memory always.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.