Joyce B. Regan, commonly known as “Joy,” went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the age of 88. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter “Rip” Regan. Joyce and Rip shared a lifelong love together that spanned 67 years. Joyce and Rip met in first grade and became one-another’s first love.
Raised during the era of the Great Depression, Joyce learned at a young age to work hard and serve others. Along with her sisters Jonnie and Lois, she did chores on the family farm and picked cotton to earn extra money.
When she was old enough for regular employment, she worked at BedSoles in Monroeville, Ala. During high school, she was a cheerleader and dated “Rip” who was a star running back on the football team.
Upon completion of high school, Joyce and Rip married and started their lives together in a humble one-room apartment. In spite of poverty, they worked hard and began their young family. Through a deep faith in God, hard work and perseverance they rose out of poverty and became very successful in life.
However, their greatest success in life was their family which includes four children, Keith, Ken, Melanie and Sara; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Joyce poured her life and love into raising and caring for her family. Her family was her career which she never regretted.
As a young couple Joyce and Rip moved often due to his work in retail, but they always made finding a church home a priority. Most often they belonged to small mission congregations that met in homes, YMCAs and, on one occasion, a judge’s chambers.
Joyce had a servant’s heart with a kind and gentle spirit. As she grew older, younger women often sought her out for advice and she served as a mother figure to many of them. Regardless of how tired she was she always made time to listen and share words of encouragement. Over the course of her 88 years Joyce had a positive impact upon countless lives.
But her greatest influence was upon the lives of her family. It is impossible to express in words the many ways she loved, nurtured, encouraged, taught, and prayed for her family. Her life and legacy will live on through all those whose lives she touched but especially her family. She will be greatly missed but one day we will be reunited with her and others who have gone before us.
