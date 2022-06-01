Joyce H. King, 82, moved to her Heavenly home on May 31, 2022. She was born May 17, 1940, in Laurel to Horace and Ida Rogers.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Pastors Jerry Rowley Jr. and David Hagan will officiate.
Joyce loved family holiday gatherings and cooking her delicious dressing, dumplings and desserts. She had a strong faith. She had a deep love and passion to read the Bible, along with other inspirational books.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold King; and her parents Horace and Ida Rogers.
She is survived by her children Tim (Glenda) Flynt, Jennifer (David) Hagan, Phil (Debbie) Flynt and Greg (Krystal) Flynt; her sister Diane Smith; and brother Terry (Ruby) Rogers.
She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren Erin (Sam) Bilbo, David (Courtney) Hagan II, Jonathan Hagan, Christian (Haley) Hagan and Heather (Trevor) Schwartz. She also had four great-grandchildren, David (Tripp) Hagan III, Mary Clayton Bilbo, Lauren Bilbo and Caroline Ivy Hagan.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
