Joyce L. Gibson, born March 15, 1950, passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2021.
Joyce was born with Cerebral Palsy and was never able to walk or perform daily tasks most of us take for granted. Her disability never dampened her spirit or smile. Joyce was a lifelong member of The First Baptist Church of Sharon and attended school at the Laurel Dayhab Center. She loved to listen to music and hum along. She loved to hear stories from the bible, play with cards and puzzles or do crafts. She was particularly fond of watching old Westerns, The Golden Girls and I Love Lucy – her infectious laughter permeating the room. More than anything, Joyce loved to go places and to be around people. Whether it was to church or to the mall or a vacation with family, Joyce lit up the world wherever she went. She never met a stranger. Joyce brought out the best in people.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. Sykes and Gladys Smith Sykes as well as her brother James E. Gibson. Survivors include her devoted sisters; Gloria Gibson Washer and Barbara G. Ulmer (Barry), sister-in-law Roberta Gibson, all of Laurel as well as her loving nieces and nephews; Derick Washer (Carrie) of Madison, MS, Cyril A. Washer of Memphis, TN, Tommy Ulmer (Jennifer), Martiel Bullock (Kelly), Grace Gibson, and Stormy Clark (Derrick) all of Laurel. She also leaves behind a dear aunt, Dorothy Smith Dobson (Robert) and a whole group of beloved cousins including Jeff Dobson (Tammy) of Laurel, Donald Dobson (Susan), Denny Dobson (Kathy), Anthony Dobson (Jennifer) all of Foley, AL, Tammy Jones (Lewis) and Holly Strayer (Mike) both of Birmingham, AL.
Funeral services will be graveside at First Baptist Church of Sharon Cemetery on Wednesday, August 18 at Ten O’clock in the morning. Barry Ulmer and Brother Matt Olson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Bullock, Denny Dobson, Anthony Dobson, Jeff Dobson, Donnie Dobson, and Tommy Ulmer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Dobson, Barry Ulmer, Derick Washer, Cyril Washer, John Dobson and Bergin Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made in Joyce’s honor to Unless U, a non-profit ministry that serves special needs adults.
