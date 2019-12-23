Joyce Lightsey Smith of Hoover, Ala., 83, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 14, 1936 in Laurel to Lula and WJ Lightsey Jr. Joyce married the love of her life Rayford F. Smith on Aug. 22, 1959 and enjoyed a wonderful 60 years of marriage until her death.
Joyce was born and raised in Laurel and she still has family in Laurel, Sharon and Sandersville.
Joyce is remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, as well as a loyal friend. Family was the heart and soul of her home and she took great joy being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her friends and was active in many clubs and organizations over the years. She was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Ala.
Joyce is survived by her devoted husband Rayford F. Smith of Hoover; two loving daughters, Tammy Jones (Lewis) of Vestavia Hills, Ala., and Holly Strayer (Mike) of Chelsea, Ala.; beloved brother Mark Lightsey (Donna) of Pleasant Grove, Ala.; and five precious grandchildren, Elyse, Zachary, Samuel, Caleb and Jacob.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Betty Riggio; and her brother Ronald Lightsey.
Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Joyce’s life and to attend the visitation and funeral services, which will be at Rideout’s Elmwood Chapel, located at 800 Dennison Ave. SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 on Saturday, Dec. 28. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. followed by funeral services beginning at 1.
The family asks that donations be made in her honor to:
Alabama Baptist Children’s Home (Ministry to support adoption and foster care)
PO Box 361767
Birmingham, AL 35236
2052-945-0037 or www.alabamachild.org
Unless U (Ministry for special needs adults)
2017 Columbiana Road
Birmingham, AL 35216
205-215-5209 or www.unlessu.org
