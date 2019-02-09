Joyce Moore Adcock of Laurel passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 at the age of 95 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville.
She was born Nov. 15, 1923 to Elton and Ada Middleton Moore of Laurel.
Joyce married William Abb Adcock on Dec. 24, 1942 and had two sons, William Harry and Harvey Dale Adcock.
She worked as a seamstress at Movie Star in Ellisville until her retirement.
Joyce is survived by her sons Harry and his wife Cheryl and Harvey and his wife Diane; four grandchildren, Brian Adcock, Andrea Adcock, Brandon (Millie) Adcock and Allison Mann (Justin); nine great-grandchildren; her sisters Naomi Shepphard, Christine Toombs and Kate Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Abb; sister Loyce Blackledge; and two brothers, William Paul Moore and David Moore.
Services will be Monday, Feb. 11, at Mount Vernon Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Joplin, Eddie Groves, Jamie Toombs and Bradley Church. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Toombs and Andrew Adcock.
