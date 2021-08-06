Joyce Rigdon, 70, of Laurel died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, July 28, 1951, in Union.
A private graveside service will be Monday, Aug. 9, in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Thomas Laird will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Rigdon; and parents Cecil and Earline Laird.
Survivors include sons Michael James Rigdon (Laura) and Lt. Col. John Clayton Rigdon (Crystal); brothers Harold Laird (Peggy) and Roger Laird (Rexine); grandchildren Mallory Nicole Rigdon, James Michael Rigdon and Paxton Charles Rigdon; and a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ben Laird, Brian Laird, Keith McMahan, Timothy Laird, James Rigdon and Paxton Rigdon.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
