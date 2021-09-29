Juanita Aline Craven went to be with to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 after a long and well-lived life of 87 years. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was born in Laurel on Wednesday, March 14, 1934.
Ms. Aline worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Swanick in Victoria, Texas, for many years and also worked as a monitor tech in CCU at SCRMC. She knew Jesus Christ as Lord and served Him diligently. She was married to love of her life Mr. James Preston Craven for 70 years. She treasured time spent with her family, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought so much joy to life. She was truly an angel mama and the best Nanny anyone could ever want.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Harlon Kelso Coryell and Mrs. Doris Lucy Stewart Graham; husband Mr. James Preston Craven; sister Mrs. Emily Ann Robinson; and daughters Ms. Cynthia Gail Williams and Ms. Juanita Lynn Craven.
She is survived by her son James Darrell Craven; daughter Lisa Anne Pilgrim (Wayne); beloved ex son-in-law Mr. Felix V. Fraga; grandchildren Kerrie Garza, Kevin Williams, Rebecca Buchannon (David), Candice Ball (Mark), Randall Craven (Codie), Amber Lightsey (Tyler) and Travis Fraga (Alex); great-grandchildren Matthew Garza, Mason Craven, Alyssa Ball, Ethan Ehrig, Alaena Ehrig, Jamy Craven, Grant Lightsey, Carlie Craven, Katelyn Lightsey, Adalyn Ball, Weston Craven, Preston Lightsey, Chance Fraga, Maggie Fraga and Maisy Ball.
Her family extends a special thank you to Southern Hospice Care of Hattiesburg, special hospice nurses Mrs. Nicole Melton, Mrs. Geneva Jones, Mr. Keith McGee and Mr. Keith Gamble, and beloved private caregivers Ms. Tracy Touchstone “her special person” and Ms. Darius Jean Bush.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel at noon. Funeral services will be begin at 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Eric Estes will officiate. Her family welcomes everyone to join them and celebrate in her heavenly homegoing.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
Pallbearers will be Travis Fraga, Felix Fraga, Tyler Lightsey, Grant Lightsey, Kevin Williams and Matthew Garza.
