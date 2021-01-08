Juanita C. Musgrove, 89, of Soso passed to her Heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2021.
In 1950, she married L.V. Holifield, who passed away in 1957. Then, in 1958, she met and married the love of her life and father of her children Eric Musgrove. They were happily married for 45 years until his passing in 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Bennie C. and Bertie M. Wigington Collins; and brothers Donis Talmadge Collins and Bennie L. “Pat” Collins.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Donna (Robert) Pugh of Louin, Cindy (Tony) McLauchlin of Soso; son and daughter-in-law Glen (Julie) Musgrove of Soso; brother and sister-in-law Billy Ray (Nancy) Collins of Soso; sister-in-law Lunette Musgrove Perrett of Soso; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews; and an untold number of friends.
Juanita was a faithful member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as pianist from the young age of 13 until her passing – a total of 76 years. She served in numerous capacities at the church through the years, as well as playing piano for countless funerals, weddings, revival services, church quartets and soloists. She played for a time for The Travelaires Quartet and The Searchers Quartet. In the 1970s, she and her children, known as “The Musgroves,” sang at churches, revival meetings, gospel sings and events all through the area. In the mid-’70s, her musical family, under her direction and guidance, was recorded and that session was used in the Philippines for worship service music by her former pastor and missionary to the Philippines Ray Freeman. Juanita also served as a board member of what was known as “The Jones County Singing Convention,” an organization that promoted Southern Gospel music sings and events throughout the area.
Her service to Jesus Christ began at a very early age in her life and continued until her passing.
She was a dedicated, Godly wife who always cared for her husband and was the “help-meet” described in the Bible. As a mother, she was the unquestionable greatest of all time — always caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Those who encountered her quickly became a cherished friend and usually knew her as “Granny.”
She was an avid gardener who loved to work in her garden and tend to her beautiful flowers, and she loved to fish. Many stopped in to enjoy her delicious cooking over the years and, especially during the holidays, her homemade candies. Christmas 2020 was no exception!
A funeral service will be at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church on Springhill Road in Laurel on Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation for friends will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the funeral will be at 2. Interment will be in Springhill Cemetery. Brothers John Matt Musgrove, Tyler D. Powell and DeWitt Bain will officiate.
Grandsons will serve as pall bearers.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.