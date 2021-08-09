Juanita Rawson Parker passed away on Aug. 7, 2021 at Guardian Angels, surrounded by loving care.
Born on Jan. 6, 1926, and a lifelong resident of Laurel, Juanita was preceded in death by her loving husband William Colon Parker; daughter Marsha Lynn Smith; and great-grandson Wesley Griffin Prisock.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Juanita Griffin (Larry) of Ellisville; four grandchildren, Angie Shows Dykes (Frank) of Laurel, Ryan Griffin of Ellisville, Russ Griffin (Ann) of Laurel and Reagan Griffin Prisock (Robert) of Louisville; and eight great-grandchildren, Braxton Dykes, Jackson Griffin, Parker Dykes, Wyatt Griffin, Barrett Prisock, Eloise Prisock, Harry Griffin and Harrison Prisock. She is also survived by two brothers, Eudell Rawson of Alexandria, La., and Ronnie Rawson of Winchester, Va.
Juanita dedicated her life to the service of others and was a faithful volunteer for SCRMC hospice program. She loved and enjoyed civic activities, serving in leadership roles and ministering to her community. A member of Life Church, she lived out her testimony through her commitment to Christ. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon with a graveside service to follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery with Brother Kenny McMinn officiating. Pallbearers will be Ryan Griffin, Russ Griffin, Robert Prisock, Rod Tolbert, Mike Manning and John McDade.
The family expresses their gratitude for the love and care given by Guardian Angels of Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
