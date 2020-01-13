Judith B. Furr, 72, of Hebron died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Jan. 25, 1947 in Utica, N.Y.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Dr. John Reid will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Judy was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and a wonderful "Nana" to her grandkids. She loved camping and family activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Catherine Brown; and sister Susan Jefcoat.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years Dickie Furr; sons Rickie Furr (Stephanie) and Scott Furr (Terri); grandchildren Dillon Furr, Brody Furr, Kilee Furr, Harlee Furr and Luke Chatham; sister Cathy Moore (Quinton); brother Charles Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Hebron Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
